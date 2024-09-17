- The Pound Sterling holds gains near 1.3200 against the US Dollar as bets supporting the Fed to opt for a large interest-rate cut surge.
- Investors expect the BoE to leave interest rates unchanged at 5% on Thursday.
- The UK core CPI is estimated to have accelerated to 3.5% in August.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges lower against the US Dollar (USD) but clings to gains near the round-level support of 1.3200 in Tuesday’s London session. The outlook of the GBP/USD pair remains firm as the US Dollar remains under pressure ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, hovers close to a year-to-date (YTD) low near 100.50 amid firm speculation that the Fed will start its policy-easing cycle aggressively.
The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates for the first time in more than four years. The Fed has maintained a restrictive monetary policy stance due to a fierce battle against stubborn inflation, which was prompted by pandemic-led stimulus.
Market expectations for the Fed to begin reducing interest rates by a wide margin have risen overnight after dovish comments from Jon Faust, a former senior adviser to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, in comments to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Faust said that his preference “would be slightly toward starting with 50 (basis-points interest-rate cut)” as he thinks that several policymakers would forecast a 100-bps interest rate cut by the year-end. “If that is the case, leading off with a 25-basis-point cut risks raising awkward questions over why officials expect to deliver a larger rate cut later this year but didn’t lead with it”, he said.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed reducing interest rates by 50 bps to 4.75%-5.00% in September has increased sharply to 69% from 34% a week ago.
In Tuesday’s session, investors will focus on the monthly United States Retail Sales data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The Census Bureau is expected to report that Retail Sales, a key measure for consumer spending, grew by 0.2%, slower than the 1% increase seen in July.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling to be influenced by UK August inflation data
- The Pound Sterling weakens slightly against its major peers on Tuesday. The British currency appears to perform cautiously as investors await the United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, which will be published on Wednesday. The inflation data will significantly influence market speculation for the Bank of England (BoE) interest rate path for the last quarter of the year as it is expected to leave interest rates unchanged on Thursday.
- The UK CPI report is expected to show that the annual core inflation – which excludes volatile components such as food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco – grew at a faster pace of 3.5% from 3.3% in July, with headline inflation steady at 2.2%. Any signs showing that UK inflation remains persistent would result in the BoE emphasizing the need to keep interest rates unchanged at their current levels in November’s policy meeting. On the contrary, soft inflation figures would allow the BoE to deliver dovish guidance. Currently, financial market participants expect that the BoE will cut interest rates one more time, either in November or in December.
- In the UK CPI report, investors will keenly focus on the Service inflation data, which is closely tracked by BoE officials. In July, annual service inflation decelerated sharply to 5.2%, the lowest figure in more than two years.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling grips gains near 1.3200
The Pound Sterling holds gains near 1.3200 against the US Dollar in European trading hours. The near-term outlook of the GBP/USD pair remains firm as it holds above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3100. Earlier, the Cable strengthened after recovering from a corrective move to near the trendline plotted from the December 28, 2023, high of 1.2828, from where it delivered a sharp increase after a breakout on August 21.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands above 60.00. A fresh round of bullish momentum could occur if the oscillator sustains around this level.
Looking up, the Cable will face resistance near the August 27 high of 1.3266 and the psychological level of 1.3500. On the downside, the psychological level of 1.3000 emerges as crucial support.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
