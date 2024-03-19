Pound Sterling falls amid cautious market mood

Pound Sterling falls amid cautious market mood, UK Inflation in focus

The Pound Sterling (GBP) continues its losing streak for the fourth trading session on Tuesday as investors turn risk-averse in a big central banks’ week. The GBP/USD pair prints a fresh weekly low ahead of the interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE). As both central banks are anticipated to maintain the status quo, investors will majorly focus on clues about the interest rate outlook. Read More...

GBP/USD attracts some sellers below the mid-1.2700s, all eyes on Fed, BoE rate decision

The GBP/USD pair remains under some selling pressure during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The uptick in the US Dollar (USD) above 103.50 and higher US yields provide some support to the major pair. Markets turn cautious ahead of the central bank meetings, including the Federal Reserve (Fed) and Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decisions. At press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2726, down 0.02% on the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2724
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.2729
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2716
Daily SMA50 1.2685
Daily SMA100 1.262
Daily SMA200 1.2593
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2747
Previous Daily Low 1.2718
Previous Weekly High 1.2865
Previous Weekly Low 1.2725
Previous Monthly High 1.2773
Previous Monthly Low 1.2518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2729
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2736
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2715
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2702
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2686
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2744
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.276
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2773

 

 

GBP/USD stabilizes ahead of key central bank decisions, UK’s inflation in focus

The Pound Sterling losses steam and treads water against the US Dollar as traders prepare for the announcement of major central banks' monetary policy decisions. The Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve are expected to hold rates unchanged, though a ‘hawkish tilt’ of the Fed might weigh on Sterling; the GBP/USD trades at 1.2727, barely down 0.04%. Read More...
 
