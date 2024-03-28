Pound Sterling drops to 1.2600 against the US Dollar

Investors expect that the BoE will start cutting rates from the June meeting. The expectations have been prompted by sharply easing inflation in February. Also, no BoE policymakers see the need for more rate hikes, indicating that the current level of interest rates is sufficiently restrictive. Generally, the Pound Sterling weakens when investors expect the BoE will start reducing borrowing rates early. Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) drops to 1.2600 against the US Dollar in Thursday’s London session. More broadly, the GBP/USD pair struggles for direction as investors wait for fresh cues about when the Bank of England (BoE) will begin reducing interest rates. The United Kingdom’s inflation has come down significantly, but BoE policymakers are expected to adopt a cautious approach as early rate cuts could revamp price pressures again.

The renewed US Dollar (USD) strength weighs on GBP/USD in the second half of the week. Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller said on Wednesday that the US central bank was in no rush to cut rates amid sticky inflation data and argued that it might be appropriate to hold the restrictive stance for longer than previously thought to help inflation return to the 2% target on a sustainable trajectory. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.