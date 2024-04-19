Pound Sterling drops after mixed UK retail sales, risk aversion

GBP/USD drops after mixed UK retail sales, risk aversion

The Pound Sterling tumbles against the US Dollar during the mid-North American session after a volatile trading day due to an escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict. Major central bank speakers led by the Bank of England (BoE) and the Federal Reserve (Fed), continued to set the tone for the financial markets. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2376, down 0.48%. Read More...

Pound Sterling rebounds as fears of Middle East tensions escalating further ease

The Pound Sterling (GBP) finds a temporary support near almost five-month low around 1.2400 against the US Dollar in Friday’s early American session. The US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to sustain above the crucial support of 106.00 despite Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers maintaining hawkish guidance on interest rates. Read More...

GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.2450 ahead of UK Retail Sales data

The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive near 1.2430 during the early Asian session on Friday. The downtick of the major pair is backed by the stronger US Dollar (USD) as the strong US economic data and hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have triggered the speculation that the US central bank will delay interest rate cuts to September. Read More...

Overview
Today last price 1.238
Today Daily Change -0.0057
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 1.2437
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2573
Daily SMA50 1.2643
Daily SMA100 1.266
Daily SMA200 1.2573
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2485
Previous Daily Low 1.2434
Previous Weekly High 1.2709
Previous Weekly Low 1.2427
Previous Monthly High 1.2894
Previous Monthly Low 1.2575
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2453
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2465
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2419
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.24
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2367
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.247
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2503
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2521

 

 

 
