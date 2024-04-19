GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.2450 ahead of UK Retail Sales data

The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive near 1.2430 during the early Asian session on Friday. The downtick of the major pair is backed by the stronger US Dollar (USD) as the strong US economic data and hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have triggered the speculation that the US central bank will delay interest rate cuts to September. On Thursday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that US inflation is too high and the central bank still has a way to go on inflation. Bostic further stated that he’s comfortable being patient and rate cuts are likely by year end. New York Fed President John Williams emphasized that the Fed is data-dependent and noted that he doesn't feel an urgency to cut rates. Investors are now pricing in nearly 66% odds that the Fed will cut its rate in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. About the data, the US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending April 13 increased below market expectations, rising by 212,000 from the previous week of 212,000. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index jumped to 15.5 in April from 3.2 in March, beating the estimation of 1.5. Finally, US Existing Home Sales dropped by 4.3% MoM to 4.19 million from 4.38 million, worse than the anticipated 4.2 million. On the GBP’s front, the expectation that the Bank of England (BoE) might cut its interest rate ahead of the US Fed has exerted some selling pressure on the Pound Sterling (GBP) against the USD. However, BoE policymaker Megan Greene said on Wednesday that rate cuts were not imminent, and the combination of high inflation and weak growth means there is a way to go to bring inflation back to target. Greene added that the recent tensions in the Middle East could pose a risk to the inflation outlook, including by elevating inflation expectations. These comments failed to boost the GBP from nearly six-month lows. Investors will take more cues from the UK March Retail Sales , along with the speeches by BoE’s Ramsden and Breeden later on Friday.

