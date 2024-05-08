Pound Sterling downtrend remains, despite bouncing off the daily low

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Downtrend remains, despite bouncing off the daily low

In early trading on Wednesday, the Pound Sterling resumed its downtrend against the US Dollar, as the Greenback remained the strongest currency against other peers. Despite printing losses, Cable remains at familiar levels, ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy decision. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2483, down 0.20%. Read More...

Pound Sterling slumps amid uncertainty ahead of BoE’s policy decision

The Pound Sterling (GBP) slips below the psychological support of 1.2500 against the US Dollar (USD) in Wednesday’s early New York session. The GBP/USD pair faces a sell-off due to multiple headwinds, such a sharp recovery in the US Dollar and uncertainty ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate decision, which will be announced on Thursday. Read More...

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2500 on the stronger US Dollar, focus on BoE rate decision

The GBP/USD pair trades on a softer note around 1.2500 on Wednesday during the early Asian session. The USD Index (DXY) recovers modestly to 105.40, which drags the major pair lower. The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Philip Jefferson,  Susan Collins, and Lisa Cook are scheduled to speak later on Wednesday. The Bank of England's (BoE) interest rate decision will take centre stage on Thursday. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.249
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.2509
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2484
Daily SMA50 1.2607
Daily SMA100 1.2642
Daily SMA200 1.2546
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2568
Previous Daily Low 1.2501
Previous Weekly High 1.2635
Previous Weekly Low 1.2466
Previous Monthly High 1.2709
Previous Monthly Low 1.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2526
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2542
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2484
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2459
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2417
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2551
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2593
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2618

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats to 1.0750, eyes on Fedspeak

EUR/USD retreats to 1.0750, eyes on Fedspeak

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades at around 1.0750 on Wednesday. Hawkish comments from Fed officials help the US Dollar stay resilient and don't allow the pair to stage a rebound.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2500 ahead of Thursday's BoE event

GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2500 ahead of Thursday's BoE event

GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.2500 after losing nearly 0.5% on Tuesday. The renewed US Dollar strength on hawkish Fed comments weighs on the pair as market focus shifts to the BoE's policy announcements on Thursday.

GBP/USD News

Gold fluctuates in narrow range above $2,300

Gold fluctuates in narrow range above $2,300

Gold struggles to make a decisive move in either direction and moves sideways in a narrow channel above $2,300. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield clings to modest gains near 4.5% and limits XAU/USD's upside.

Gold News

SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit sees redacted filing go public, XRP dips to $0.51

SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit sees redacted filing go public, XRP dips to $0.51

Ripple (XRP) dipped to $0.51 low on Wednesday, erasing its gains from earlier this week. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing is now public, in its redacted version. 

Read more

Softer growth, cooler inflation and rate cuts remain on the horizon

Softer growth, cooler inflation and rate cuts remain on the horizon

Economic growth in the US appears to be in solid shape. Although real GDP growth came in well below consensus expectations, the headline miss was mostly the result of larger-than-anticipated drags from trade and inventories.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures