Analysts at TD Securities point out that in Poland, general elections take place this weekend and will be a key event.

Key Quotes

“According to polls the ruling party PiS (Law-and-Justice) is expected to retain a single party majority. We think this outcome would be, more or less market neutral event. If there is a surprise outcome, in which PiS doesn’t get more than 50% of the seats and has to form a coalition, the market would likely perceive this as a market negative event.”

“Also, Moody’s and Fitch have a regular bi-annual review of Poland’s sovereign rating scheduled for today.”