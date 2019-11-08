Philippines seen expanding above 6% in Q419 and 2020 – UOB

In light of the recent better-than-expected GDP figures, the growth prospects for the Philippines in the next months look solid and above the 6.0%, noted UOB Group’s Julia Goh, Senior Economist, and Loke Siew Ting, Economist.
Key Quotes
“The Philippines’ real GDP growth rebounded to 6.2% y/y in 3Q19 (2Q19: +5.5% y/y), beating ours and market expectations of a 6.0% y/y gain. It was largely driven by a recovery in government’s infrastructure spending after the delayed passage of the national budget in 1H19, renewed consumer confidence with slower inflation and accommodative monetary policy, as well as higher overseas remittances during the quarter”.
“Despite lingering external headwinds clouding global growth prospects, we expect a sustained domestic economic growth of above 6.0% in 4Q19 and into 2020. Domestic factors that will help to boost domestic growth include a further pick-up in government expenditure on infrastructure program, sustained overseas remittances inflows, favourable labour market conditions, accommodative monetary policy, and manageable inflation expectations. We revise upward our full-year real GDP growth targets to 6.0% for 2019 (from 5.8%) and 6.5% for 2020 (from 6.2%)”.
“With 3Q19 GDP growth rebounding at a faster-than-anticipated pace and risks to the inflation outlook remaining contained, we believe BSP will keep its overnight reverse repo rate steady at 4.00% at next Thursday’s (14 Nov) monetary policy meeting. In mid-Oct and on 4 Nov, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno has also said that “the central bank is done with easing monetary policy for this year”, which further supports our view of a rate pause next Thursday and its final meeting in Dec”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends key support, focus on US Treasury yields
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce from the 50-day average support. US 10-year yield has pulled back from three-month highs. Risk-off, if any, could bode well for the EUR. On the data front, the German trade and the US Consumer Sentiment Index could influence EUR.
GBP/USD in post-BOE bearish consolidation above 1.2800
The recovery attempts in GBP/USD continue to face stiff resistance near 1.2825 region, leaving the spot in a downside consolidation phase above the 1.28 handle, as the dust settles over the dovish BOE monetary policy decision aftermath.
USD/JPY turns negative near 109.25 on mixed trade signals
USD/JPY is seen testing the bids near 109.25, as the sellers returned amid renewed trade pessimism. White House Adviser Navarro denied any agreement on the rollback of US tariffs on China. Also, upbeat Japanese data adds to the downside.
Gold: Range breakdown confirmed as US yields hit three-month highs
Gold is looking south, having witnessed a range breakdown amid the spike in the US treasury yields. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,468 per Oz, representing a 1.48% drop on the day. Prices hit a low of $1,460 earlier today.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: The Beijing express arrives in the station
The Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to edge up to 95.9 in Nov from 95.5 in Oct. The Current Conditions Index is estimated to slip to 112.5 from 113.2 in Oct. The expectations Index will climb to 84.9 in Nov from 84.2 in Oct.