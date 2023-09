Philippines: Inflation unexpectedly rebounds in August – UOB

New circumstances such as the event of super typhoons, a further acceleration in global oil price above USD90/bbl, and emerging staple food supply shocks have posed a material change in the near-term inflation trajectory. This is in addition to lingering concerns about additional transport fare hikes, higherthan-expected minimum wage adjustments in other regions, and possible knock-on effects of higher toll rates on prices of key agricultural goods on the local front. Hence, we revise our full-year inflation forecasts back to our initial projections made in Feb, at 6.0% for 2023 (from 5.3% previously, BSP est: 5.6%, 2022: 5.8%) and 3.5% for 2024 (from 2.5% previously, BSP est: 3.3%). This upward revision also pushes back our earlier expectation of inflation returning to BSP’s 2.0%-4.0% medium target range to 1Q24 from 4Q23.

The Philippines’ headline inflation reverted higher to 5.3% y/y in Aug after easing for six straight months to 4.7% y/y in Jul. The reading defied our expectation of a slowdown to 4.6% and Bloomberg consensus of a steady rate at 4.7%. This outturn was particularly due to a sharp jump in prices of food and fuels following the transitory effects of two super typhoons (Egay and Falcon) striking the country last month. Costlier recreation, sports & culture related goods and secondary education services also contributed to the acceleration in Aug’s headline inflation.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.