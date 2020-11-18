Pfizer and BioNTech: Vaccine 95% effective in final efficacy analysis of phase 3 trial

Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that the final efficacy analysis of phase 3 trial of the coronavirus vaccine it develops with BioNTech has shown to be 95% effective, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine was consistent across age, race and ethnicity demographics."

"Planning to file for US emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccine within days."

"Concluded phase 3 study with 170 confirmed cases of covid; 162 of those cases were in the placebo arm."

"9 of the severe COVID-19 cases were in the placebo group, 1 was in the vaccine group."

"10 severe cases of COVID-19 were observed in the trial."

"Observed efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine in adults over 65 was over 94%."

"No serious safety concerns observed in the COVID-19 vaccine trial."

"Side effects were mostly mild to moderate and cleared up quickly."

"The only significant side effect greater than 2% in frequency was fatigue at 3.7%."

"Still expecting to make up to 50 million doses this year, 1.3 billion in 2021."

Market reaction

The S&P 500 Futures edged higher on this report and was last seen gaining 0.35% on the day at 3,619.