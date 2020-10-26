Pelosi remains optimistic that an agreement can be reached before US election

Drew Hammill, the spokesperson to the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, recently tweeted that the Speaker and Secretary Mnuchin spoke today at 2:00 p.m. by phone for 52 minutes.

The Speaker and Secretary Mnuchin spoke today at 2:00 p.m. by phone for 52 minutes. As the nation faces record spikes in new COVID cases, we continue to eagerly await the Administration’s acceptance of our health language, which includes a national strategic plan on... (1/3) — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) October 26, 2020

...testing and tracing. We are hopeful their response will be positive as we also await the outcomes of talks between committee chairs. It is clear that our progress depends on Leader McConnell agreeing to bipartisan, comprehensive legislation to crush... (2/3) — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) October 26, 2020

...the virus, honor our heroes – our essential workers – and put money in the pockets of the American people. The Speaker remains optimistic that an agreement can be reached before the election. (3/3) — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) October 26, 2020

Market implications

US stocks have been sliding on the surge in covid cases.

The S&P 500 is down some 2%, but stablising and off the lows of the day.

The news has helped stocks recover some more.