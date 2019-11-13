PBOC sets Yuan reference rate at 7.0026 vs. Tuesday’s 6.9988

On Wednesday, China’s central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), set the Yuan reference rate at 7.0026 versus Tuesday’s fix at 6.9988.
Meanwhile, the PBOC skips the open market operations (OMOs) yet again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session near one-month lows
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The Fiber was week on the second day of the week. The level to beat for bears is the 1.0995 support level.
GBP/USD: Doji on D1, lower highs setup portray Cable weakness
Not only lower highs since late-October but a bearish candlestick formation also portrays the GBP/USD pair’s weakness as it takes rounds to 1.2855 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.
USD/JPY drops to test 10-DMA amid risk-off, ahead of US CPI, Powell
USD/JPY broke its overnight bearish consolidation phase to the downside and now looks to test the 10-DMA support at 108.84, as the sentiment remains undermined by US President Trump’s failure to offer fresh insights into the trade deal signing.
Gold fails to hold on to recovery amid broad greenback strength, trade uncertainty
Although pessimism surrounding the US trade relations with China and the EU, coupled with Hong Kong protests, favored Gold to bounce off multi-month lows on Tue, prices are again under pressure while taking rounds to $1,458 during today’s Asian session.
BITCOIN NEWS: A step further of the latest Bitcoin highlights
Google’s threat was announced a few weeks ago after the success achieved with the first tests of its quantum computer processor, called Sycamore. Dollar-Cost Averaging strategy has yielded a return over 500 % since 2014.