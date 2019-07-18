The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the Yuan reference rate at 6.8761 vs Wednesday's fix of 6.8827.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive near 1.1238/40 key resistance
With the recent lower high formation and steady levels of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) signaling the buyers’ exhaustion, the EUR/USD pair witnesses pullback to 1.1226 during early Thursday.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2430 amid no-deal Brexit worries
Not only the UK Prime Minister’s (PM) race but the British politician’s move to block the no-deal Brexit also entertains GBP/USD traders while the quote seesaws near 1.2430 during early Thursday morning.
USD/JPY extends losses below 108.00 amid risk-off, USD selling
USD/JPY extends early losses in tandem with the Japanese stocks and US dollar index, as a renewed risk-aversion wave grips Asia amid no-deal Brexit and US political concerns.
Gold consolidates the 1.2% surge from overnight
Gold prices ended sharply higher on in New York while the USD ended lower by 0.2% at 97.209 while the 10-year Treasury note fell which contributed to the gold surge to a 6-year high
Trade war revival hits equities
The more worrying economic environment has been showing up in European numbers for some time, but today it was US railroad CSX that provided the reason for caution.