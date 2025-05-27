PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1876 vs. 7.1833 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Tuesday at 7.1876 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1833 and 7.1842 Reuters estimate.
PBOC FAQs
The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.
The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.
Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.
Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates below 0.6500; remains close to YTD top
AUD/USD oscillates in a range during the Asian session on Tuesday and for now, seems to have stalled its pullback from a fresh YTD peak touched the previous day amid mixed cues. The prevalent USD selling bias, along with a positive risk tone, is seen supporting the Aussie. However, the RBA's dovish outlook and US-China trade tensions keep the pair below the 0.6500 psychological mark.
USD/JPY languishes near monthly low after Japan's Services PPI, hawkish BoJ's Ueda
USD/JPY slides back closer to a nearly one-month low touched on Monday following the release of a slightly higher-than-expected Services Producer Price Index from Japan. Moreover, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's hawkish remarks reaffirm bets for more rate hikes this year. Additionally, geopolitical risks and US-China trade tensions underpin the safe-haven JPY and weigh on the pair amid a weaker USD.
Gold price holds steady below a two-week high amid mixed cues
Gold price consolidates during the Asian session and remains close to over a two-week high touched last Friday. The optimism led by Trump's decision to delay the implementation of tariffs on the EU acts as a headwind for the safe-haven precious metal. However, renewed US-China trade tensions, persistent geopolitical risks, Fed rate cut bets and the prevalent USD selling bias continue to underpin the XAU/USD pair.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH investors returns to net buying, but short dominance stalls price growth
Ethereum (ETH) is up 1% on Monday following mixed signals across its on-chain data, where buyers lead in spot exchanges, but shorts dominate in the derivatives market. Ethereum exchange flows returned to net outflows over the past 48 hours, indicating investors are increasingly moving funds off crypto exchanges to private wallets.
Bitcoin rebounds to $109,000 as US-EU tariff delay helps sentiment recover
Bitcoin trades above $109,000 on Monday, recovering from Friday’s correction. Market sentiment improves as Trump’s EU tariff delay offers temporary relief, supporting risky assets.