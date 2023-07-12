PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1765 vs. 7.1886 previous

On Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) fixed the USD/CNY central rate at 7.1765, compared with Tuesday’s fix of 7.1886 and market expectations of 7.1935.
The PBOC said that it fixed the 7-day reverse repo rate at 1.90% vs 1.90% previously.
The Chinese central bank Injected CNY2 bln via 7-day reverse repos.
