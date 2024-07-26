PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1270 vs. 7.1321 previous

On Friday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1270, as against the previous day's fix of 7.1321 and 7.2229 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY retakes 154.00, reverses Tokyo CPI-led slide
USD/JPY is bouncing back to retest 154.00, having reversed the Tokyo CPI data-led slide to near 153.40. The pair stays volatile, as the BoJ-Fed policy divergence remains in play while markets reposition ahead of the top-tier US PCE inflation data due later on Friday.
AUD/USD steadies near 0.6650, as markets turn cautious ahead of US PCE
AUD/USD sellers take a breather near 0.6650, refraining from placing fresh bets ahead of the US PCE inflation data. Continual weakness in China's economy paired with depreciating iron ore prices remains a major contributor to the recent decline in the Aussie.
Gold price finds support above $2,350, traders eye PCE data
Gold price is holding its modest recovery above $2,350 in early Asia on Friday. Gold price tumbled to a two-week low on Thursday after the US economy fared better than expected in Q2 2024, raising doubts on the scope of the Fed rate cuts this year. US PCE inflation awaited.
VanEck sees Bitcoin reaching $61 trillion market cap, Marathon buys $100 million BTC
Asset manager VanEck released a report on Wednesday predicting that Bitcoin will become a reserve currency among industries and countries by 2050. The report predicted that the price of BTC will hit $2.9 million per coin around that period, driving its market cap to $61 trillion by 2050.
Will financial markets get some relief as the week closes out?
There’s been no let-up in global growth worries this week and risk off price action has intensified as best reflected through more weakness in US equities. The latest concerns come from discouraging US earnings, ineffective China monetary policy easing efforts, and distressing data out of the Eurozone and UK.