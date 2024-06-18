PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1148 vs. 7.1149 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Tuesday at 7.1148, as against the previous day's fix of 7.1149 and 7.2494 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles above 0.6600, as RBA rate decision looms
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6600, resuming its losing streak early Tuesday. The US Dollar attempts a bounce and weighs down on the pair. Traders turn cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate decision and Governor Bullock’s press conference.
USD/JPY drops to 157.50 after BoJ Ueda's hawkish remarks
USD/JPY has come under fresh selling pressure, testing 157.50 in Tuesday's Asian trading. BoJ Governor Ueda's hawkish comments put a fresh bid under the Japanese Yen, dragging USD/JPY lower. A tepid US Dollar rebound could cap the downside. US Retail Sales data eyed.
Gold price slumps on risk aversion, high US yields
Gold price retreated on Monday due to rising US Treasury bond yields after Federal Reserve officials decided to keep rates unchanged and revised their expectations on rate cuts from three to one later in the year. Therefore, the XAU/USD trades around $2,317, after retreating from the daily high of $2,332.
Binance faces backlash following announcement to delist FET
Binance released an announcement stating it will delist FET, stirring FUD among holders. FET experienced a heavy price drop following the announcement, with crypto community members criticizing Binance. FET is down 8% following the announcement.
RBA set to hold interest rate steady, Bullock likely to retain hawkish rhetoric
The Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to give into the pressure of a dovish policy pivot, as adopted by the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank when it concludes its policy meeting on Tuesday.