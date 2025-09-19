PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1128 vs. 7.1085 previous

On Friday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1128 compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1085 and 7.1174 Reuters estimate.
PBOC FAQs
The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.
The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.
Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.
Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY strengthens to near 148.00 ahead of BoJ rate decision
The USD/JPY pair gains traction near 147.95 during the early Asian session on Friday. The US Dollar strengthens against the Japanese Yen after the Federal Reserve delivered an expected rate cut but signaled no rush to lower borrowing costs quickly in the coming months.
AUD/USD languishes near weekly low amid the recent USD recovery
AUD/USD is consolidating this week's sharp retreat from the YTD peak, trading just above 0.6600 during the Asian session on Friday. Reduced prospects for more RBA interest rate cuts and a bullish market sentiment support the risk-sensitive Aussie. However, the US Dollar is holding its post-FOMC recovery gains, creating headwinds for the pair.
Gold edges lower below $3,650 on stronger US Dollar, profit-taking
Gold price trades in negative territory for the second consecutive day near $3,640 during the early Asian session on Friday. The precious metal edges lower after reaching a record high in the previous session due to some profit-taking and a firmer US Dollar.
Bank of Japan likely to leave rates on hold amid political uncertainty
The Bank of Japan is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5% after concluding its two-day September monetary policy meeting on Friday. BoJ policymakers have reiterated their commitment to hike interest rates further amid the growing inflationary pressure.
Fed's dot plot signals 50 basis points of additional rate cuts in 2025; GDP revised up
The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot indicates that interest rates will average 3.6% by the end of 2025, below the June projection of 3.9%.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.