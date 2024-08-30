PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1124 vs. 7.1280 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Friday at 7.1124, as against the previous day's fix of 7.1280 and 7.1116 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps range near 0.6800, despite weak Australian Retail Sales data
AUD/USD is keeping its range near 0.6800 in Friday's Asian session. Downbeat Australian Retail Sales report fails to move the needle around the Aussie pair, as traders look forward to the US PCE inflation data for a fresh directional impetus.
USD/JPY stays pressured below 145.00 after hot Tokyo inflation data
USD/JPY remains under pressure below 145.00 in Asian trading on Friday, The Japanese Yen is underpinned by hot Tokyo annual CPI data, which fans hawkish BoJ expectations. The pair's downside, however, is cushioned by the recent US Dollar strength and a better mood. US PCE eyed.
Gold price turns south after facing rejection again at $2,530, US PCE eyed.
Gold price is treading water near $2,520 in the Asian session on Friday, awaiting the US PCE inflation data. Gold price rose late in the North American session even though the US economy remained resilient after Gross Domestic Product figures propelled the US Dollar higher.
Ethereum has lost its “ultra” sound money status, faces key rectangle resistance hurdle
Ethereum is up 0.5% on Thursday following a recent analysis showing that the top altcoin lost its "ultra" sound money narrative. Meanwhile, ETH ETFs recorded net inflows for the first time after nine days of consecutive outflows.
Three fundamentals for the week: Focus on the fragility of the US economy Premium
US Consumer confidence data will provide a gauge of how consumers are feeling. Jobless claims are in focus after Fed Chair Powell's dovish speech. Investors will look to the core PCE index to confirm that inflation is falling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.