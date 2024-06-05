PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1097 vs. 7.1083 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Wednesday at 7.1097, as against the previous day's fix of 7.1083 and 7.2418 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6650 after upbeat China's Caixin Services PMI
AUD/USD is rising back above 0.6650 in Asian trading on Wednesday, little affected by the downbeat Australian Q1 GDP data. The improving market mood and upbeat China's Caixin Services PMI lean in favor of the Aussie, as the US Dollar struggles ahead of key US economic data.
USD/JPY consolidates gains above 155.00 ahead of US data
USD/JPY is consolidating the latest uptick above 155.00 in the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The Japanese Yen finds some composure from the upbeat Labor Cash Earnings data. Meanwhile, a steady US Dollar also checks the upside in the pair. Top-tier US data awaited.
Gold price consolidates above multi-week low, looks to US data for fresh impetus
Gold price manages to hold its neck above a multi-week low touched on Monday. Fed rate cut bets cap the attempted USD recovery and lend support to the metal. Traders now look to the US ADP report and ISM Services PMI for a fresh impetus.
UNI soars nearly 23% following cryptic social media post
Uniswap's price spiked on Tuesday after its cryptic social media post increased bullish sentiment among investors. The rise comes off the back of an earlier decline following the postponement of UNI's fee mechanism vote.
Dollar traders lock gaze on NFP report
Although the latest CPI data revealed that inflation in the US has resumed its downtrend, Fed officials have been continuously signaling patience about when they may start lowering interest rates, with some of the ultra-hawks even leaving the door open to the possibility of resuming rate hikes.