PBoC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1058 vs 7.1048 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Thursday at 7.1058 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1048 and 7.2472 Reuters estimates.
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6500 amid light trading, ahead of US GDP
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6500 in Asian trading on Thursday, lacking a clear directional impetus amid an Anzac Day holiday in Australia. Meanwhile, traders stay cautious due ti risk-aversion and ahead of the key US Q1 GDP release.
USD/JPY finds its highest bids since 1990, approaches 156.00
USD/JPY broke into its highest chart territory since June of 1990 on Wednesday, peaking near 155.40 for the first time in 34 years as the Japanese Yen continues to tumble across the broad FX market.
Gold stays firm amid higher US yields as traders await US GDP data
Gold recovers from recent losses, buoyed by market interest despite a stronger US Dollar and higher US Treasury yields. De-escalation of Middle East tensions contributed to increased market stability, denting the appetite for Gold buying.
Ethereum suffers slight pullback, Hong Kong spot ETH ETFs to begin trading on April 30
Ethereum suffered a brief decline on Wednesday afternoon despite increased accumulation from whales. This follows Ethereum restaking protocol Renzo restaked ETH crashing from its 1:1 peg with ETH and increased activities surrounding spot Ethereum ETFs.
Dow Jones Industrial Average hesitates on Wednesday as markets wait for key US data
The DJIA stumbled on Wednesday, falling from recent highs near 38,550.00 as investors ease off of Tuesday’s risk appetite. The index recovered as US data continues to vex financial markets that remain overwhelmingly focused on rate cuts from the US Fed.