PBoC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1056 vs 7.1058 previous

On Friday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1056 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1058 and 7.2396 Reuters estimates.
USD/JPY holds above 155.50 ahead of BoJ policy announcement
USD/JPY is trading tightly above 155.50, off multi-year highs ahead of the BoJ policy announcement. The Yen draws support from higher Japanese bond yields even as the Tokyo CPI inflation cooled more than expected.
AUD/USD extends gains toward 0.6550 after Australian PPI data
AUD/USD is extending gains toward 0.6550 in Asian trading on Friday. The pair capitalizes on an annual increase in Australian PPI data. Meanwhile, a softer US Dollar and improving market mood also underpin the Aussie ahead of the US PCE inflation data.
Gold price keeps its range around $2,330, awaits US PCE data
Gold price is consolidating Thursday's rebound early Friday. Gold price jumped after US GDP figures for the first quarter of 2024 missed estimates, increasing speculation that the Fed could lower borrowing costs. Focus shifts to US PCE inflation on Friday.
Stripe looks to bring back crypto payments as stablecoin market cap hits all-time high
Stripe announced on Thursday that it would add support for USDC stablecoin, as the stablecoin market exploded in March, according to reports by Cryptocompare.
Bank of Japan expected to keep interest rates on hold after landmark hike
The Bank of Japan is set to leave its short-term rate target unchanged in the range between 0% and 0.1% on Friday, following the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy review meeting for April. The BoJ will announce its decision on Friday at around 3:00 GMT.