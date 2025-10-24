TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0928 vs. 7.1235 previous

PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0928 vs. 7.1235 previous
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Friday at 7.0928 compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1235 and 7.1192 Reuters estimate.

PBOC FAQs

The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.

The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.

Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.

Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD steady near 1.16 as traders brace for US inflation data

EUR/USD steady near 1.16 as traders brace for US inflation data

EUR/USD holds firm during the North American session on Thursday, as the Dollar post modest gains of over 0.05% as market participants wait for the release of September’s US inflation data. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1617 after hitting a low of 1.1585.

GBP/USD slides for fifth day ahead of UK Retail Sales and US CPI

GBP/USD slides for fifth day ahead of UK Retail Sales and US CPI

GBP/USD tilted into the red for a fifth straight trading day on Thursday, continuing to test the waters just north of the 1.3300 handle. Cable bids have fallen steadily after the pair failed to push its way above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, but is catching firm support on the low of a near-term consolidation zone.

Gold stalls its recovery ahead of US CPI data

Gold stalls its recovery ahead of US CPI data

Gold has entered a consolidative phase near the $4,100 region early Friday, having stalled the previous rebound to $4,155. The renewed weakness in the yellow metal could be sponsored by the latest US Dollar uptick, higher US Treasury yields and easing trade worries. All eyes are now on US-China trade talks and US CPI data. 

Ethereum: Whales continue accumulation despite weakness in on-chain metrics

Ethereum: Whales continue accumulation despite weakness in on-chain metrics

Despite choppy price action so far in the week, whales or wallets with a balance of 10K-100K ETH continued to accumulate the top altcoin. The cohort has scooped over 200K ETH since Saturday, sending their collective holdings above 22.31 million ETH as of Wednesday, according to CryptoQuant data.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Aster price rises as DEX unveils Rocket Launch to support early-stage crypto projects

Aster price rises as DEX unveils Rocket Launch to support early-stage crypto projects

Aster edges higher, trading marginally above $1.00 at the time of writing on Thursday. The uptick in price reflects an overall positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, which has propelled Bitcoin above $109,000 and Ethereum above $3,800.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers