PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0881 vs. 7.0928 previous

Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

On Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.0881 compared to Friday's fix of 7.0928 and 7.1146 Reuters estimate.

PBOC FAQs

The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.

The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.

Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.

Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

EUR/USD remains stronger for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.1640 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair edges higher as the Euro receives support from after European Central Bank Governing Council member José Luis Escrivá said on Sunday that he is satisfied with current settings for borrowing costs, while inflation is at target, per Bloomberg.

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a slightly positive note and holds steady above the 1.3300 round figure during the Asian session, though it lacks follow-through buying. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside and backs the case for an extension of a six-day-old downtrend.

Gold price keeps the red below $4,100 in the Asian session on Monday. The precious metal suffers as traders book profits following a prolonged record-setting rally and on a US-China trade deal optimism. The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday will be closely watched. 

Fed to highlight busy week for central bank decisions. BoC expected to cut too, ECB and BoJ to likely stand pat. Eurozone GDP and Australian CPI to also be important. US government shutdown to delay more crucial US data

It’s hard to miss the symbolism: the latest US–China trade talks played out in the clouds, at Kuala Lumpur’s Merdeka 118—the world’s second-tallest tower—where altitude meets attitude. Both sides circled one another for five and a half hours, high above the city haze, like card sharks who’ve long run out of bluff but still pretend the pot isn’t too rich to fold. 

JPMorgan Chase is reportedly planning to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) backed loans, targeting institutional clients by the end of the year in what is seen as a paradigm shift in the bank’s policy.

