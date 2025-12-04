TRENDING:
PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0733 vs. 7.0754 previous

Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Thursday at 7.0733 compared to the previous day's fix of 7.0754 and 7.0554 Reuters estimate.

PBOC FAQs

The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.

The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.

Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.

Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD refocuses on 1.1700 on USD selling

EUR/USD keeps the bullish stance well and sound for yet another day on Wednesday, trading in the upper 1.1600s ahead of the opening bell in Asia. Increasing selling pressure on the Greenback keeps the pair’s upside impulse unchanged as markets gear up for the usual US jobs report on Thursday.

GBP/USD keeps the upside in pace above 1.3300

GBP/USD is pushing higher, reclaiming the 1.3300 hurdle and beyond to clinch multi-week tops on Wednesday. The US Dollar remains under marked pressure as markets increasingly expect a more dovish Fed stance, giving the British Pound room to climb.

Gold struggles around $4,200 as US Dollar finds demand

Gold price has reversed course, battling $4,200 in Asian trading on Thursday. The precious metal is undermined by renewed US Dollar demand as traders take profits ahead of US Jobless Claims data. Growing dovish Fed expectations will likely keep any downside cushioned in Gold. 

XRP rises as ETF inflows persist despite weak retail demand

Ripple (XRP) is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

Asia 2026: Five questions for Japan’s year of ‘Sanaenomics’

Japan’s new 'Sanaenomics' measures, named after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, are likely to boost growth and stabilise inflation in 2026. However, too much additional government stimulus may have unexpected consequences for the economy.

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

Ripple is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

