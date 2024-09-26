PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0354 vs. 7.0202 previous

On Thursday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.0354, as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.0202 and 7.0367 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steadies after the overnight pullback from 19-month top; looks to Fed's Powell
AUD/USD consolidates during the Asian session and seems to have stalled the previous day's sharp pullback from its highest since February 2023. The optimism over China's new stimulus measures, the divergent RBA-Fed policy expectations and the underlying bullish tone across the global equity markets lend support to the Aussie.
USD/JPY holds below 145.00 after BoJ Minutes
The USD/JPY pair edges lower to near 144.60 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The weakening of the US Dollar amid rising bets on a jumbo interest rate reduction from the US Federal Reserve in November continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold price consolidates below all-time peak, awaits Fed Chair Powell's speech
Gold price extends its sideways price move amid mixed cues, though it remains close to the record high touched on Wednesday. The USD preserves the previous day's goodish recovery gains, which, along with a positive risk tone, caps the safe-haven XAU/USD. The downside, however, remains cushioned amid dovish Fed expectations.
Ethereum's key value driver is concentrated in asset speculation, says CoinShares
Ethereum is down over 2% on Wednesday following CoinShares' recent report detailing token transfers and asset speculation as some of the key value drivers for ETH. The report also highlighted how the recent Mainnet upgrade has complicated the Layer 1 and ETH's economic design.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.