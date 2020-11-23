On Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets the USD/CNY reference rate at 6.5719 vs. Friday’s 6.5786.
The PBOC injected a net CNY40 billion via seven-day reverse repos in open market operations (OMOS).
USD/CNY in lows
USD/CNY trades flat at 6.5608, as of writing. The spot is extending declines from near 6.5630 levels amid risk-on mood induced broad-based US dollar weakness.
"Chinese yuan has resumed its rise against the USD, hitting its highest level to 6.57 since June 2018, with a breakthrough in multilateral trade and renewed weakening of the dollar being the trigger. Experts predict Yuan's appreciation trend against the USD expected to continue in 2021," the Glboal Times tweeted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
