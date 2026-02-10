EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Hovering below resistances at 0.8720 and 0.8745

The Euro (EUR) is trading higher for the second consecutive day against the British Pound (GBP) on Tuesday. A broader GBP weakness maintainsthe Euro buoyed near 0.8700 at the time of writing, right below an important resistance area between 0.8720 and 0.8745.



The sterling is among the weakest performers of the major currencies this week, as the scandal of the links between the UK’s ambassador to the US, Lord Mandelson, and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has shaken the Labour cabinet.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reaffirmed his will to remain in power, but the rising calls to resign are casting a shadow of political uncertainty and are pushing the British Pound, UK stocks and government bonds lower.

Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP is at the top of the descending channel

The daily chart shows the EUR/GBP trading at 0.8712, a few pips below the top of the descending channel from mid-November highs, with technical indicators reflecting a mild positive momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram expands moderately, suggesting strengthening bullish impetus, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55, showing a neutral-to-bullish bias.

Bulls would need to breach the mentioned trendline resistance at 0.8720 and extend above the December 31 and January 21 highs in the area of 0.8745 to confirm a trend shift. Further up, the target would be December's peak, in the 0.8800 area.



Support is seen at Friday's low of 0.8675, ahead of the February 4 low, at 0.8612.

