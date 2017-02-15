Skip to main content
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8629 vs 6.8632
By
Ivan Delgado
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 01:16 GMT
US and UK key data points, divergence of inflationary environment - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:51 GMT
AUD/USD: fresh 2017 highs scored after mixed jobs report
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:44 GMT
AUD/JPY bulls demoralized by the drop in Aussie Full time employment numbers
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:42 GMT
USD/CNY fix model: Projection at 6.8595 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:36 GMT
Australian Jan employment headline upbeat, full-time jobs suffer sharp fall
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:33 GMT
Australia RBA Foreign Exchange Transaction: 557M (January) vs previous 1799M
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:32 GMT
Australia Part-time employment increased to 58.3K in January from previous 4.2K
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:31 GMT
Australia Participation Rate came in at 64.6%, below expectations (64.7%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:31 GMT
Australia Fulltime employment fell from previous 9.3K to -44.8K in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:31 GMT
Australia Employment Change s.a. above forecasts (10K) in January: Actual (13.5K)
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:31 GMT
Australia Unemployment Rate s.a. came in at 5.7% below forecasts (5.8%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:31 GMT
USD/JPY bulls struggle to keep the bid alive on 114 handle
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:31 GMT
Australia Consumer Inflation Expectation dipped from previous 4.3% to 4.1% in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 00:01 GMT
Japan Foreign bond investment dipped from previous ¥-126.6B to ¥-297.4B in February 10
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 23:52 GMT
Japan Foreign investment in Japan stocks rose from previous ¥-248B to ¥175.6B in February 10
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 23:51 GMT
When is the Australian Employment Report for January and how could it affect AUD/USD?
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 23:50 GMT
RBA's Ellis: Pockets of potential mortgage stress in otherwise benign debt picture
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 23:30 GMT
AUD/JPY closed above major top
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 23:02 GMT
AUD/NZD to break 1.07 on Aussie jobs data? - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 22:43 GMT
