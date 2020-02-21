Economist Ho Woei Chen, CFA, at UOB Group, reviewed the recent decision by the PBoC to cut interest rates.
Key Quotes
“The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) cut the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) … after keeping it steady in the last two months… This follows the 10 bps cut to the 1Y Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate to 3.15% on Monday (17 February) and similar moves on the 7-day reverse repo and 14-day reverse repo rates on 3 February, to 2.40% and 2.55% respectively.”
“As the LPR is pegged to the MLF, a direct cut to the MLF rate clearly signals the PBoC’s intention to lower domestic funding costs including for longer tenor loans (i.e. 5Y & above LPR).”
“After the cut, we still anticipate further lowering of the LPR to cushion the economy from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. For now, we expect the 1Y LPR to fall to 3.95% by end-1Q20 which factors in another 10bps cut in March. Consistent with our view of a peaking of COVID-19 cases by end-April, we expect a further 15bps cut to the 1Y LPR in 2Q20 (-10bps in April and -5bps in May) to bring the rate to 3.80% by 2Q20.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.08 amid coronavirus fears, ahead of critical eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, just above the 34-month lows as coronavirus fears dampen the market mood. EZ PMIs for February are set to decline on almost all measures.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 ahead of preliminary PMIs
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, consolidating above the new 2020 lows it hit on Thursday. Brexit and concerns and dollar strength are behind the move. Markit's preliminary PMIs for February are set to trigger high volatility.
Have the trade agreements ended the US manufacturing recession?
The first signs are emerging that the US manufacturing recession may be at an end if the results of three recent business surveys recent pan out. US-China and USMCA pacts expected to boost American manufacturing.
Gold hits fresh seven-year high
Gold is flashing green for the fourth straight day and is currently trading at $1,624, the highest level February 2013. The anti-risk yellow metal continues to draw bids from retail investors and hedge funds despite the headwinds from other markets.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.