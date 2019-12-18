PBOC lowers rate on 14-day reverse repos to 2.65% vs. 2.70% previous

On Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the Chinese central bank, announced that it lowered the interest rate on 14-day reverse repos to 2.65% vs. 2.70% previous.
However, the PBOC maintained the 7-day reverse reports at 2.5%. it sells 150 billion Yuan of 14-day reverse repos at 2.65%.
The Chinese stocks trade with moderate gains while the Chinese yuan and Aussie are under pressure amid looming trade deal risks.
