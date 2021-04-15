PBOC injects CNY100 billion via one-year MLF at 2.95%

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) injected CNY150 billion via one-year medium-term lending (MLF) facility on Thursday.

The Chinese central bank kept the rate for the one-year MLF operation unchanged for the 11th straight month at 2.95%.

Separately, the central bank drains medium-term liquidity from the banking system, sells 10 billion yuan of the 7-day reverse repo at 2.2%.

Market reaction

USD/CNY sticks to daily highs at 6.5350 on the latest PBOC operation. The spot trades at 6.5349, up 0.09% at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the AUD/USD pair is retreating from three-week highs of 0.7745 despite a strong Australian jobs report.