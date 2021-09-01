PBoC: Extra RRR cuts remain on the cards – UOB

Considering the recent softer-than-expected PMI prints in China, the PBoC could reduce the RRR further before year-end along with extra fiscal measures by the government, comments Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA.
Key Takeaways
“Monetary and fiscal policy support will likely be stepped up following the weaker than expected PMIs. We retain our call for another 50 bps cut to banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) before year-end but this is likely to be targeted rather than broad-based. There is more scope to cut the RRR for banks in the first and second tranche which are currently at 10.5-12.0% (base rate 12%) and 6.5-10.0% (base rate 8-10%) respectively.”
“We also see scope for more fiscal support given general government revenue well ahead of expenditure. In Jan-Jul, general government revenue grew 20.0% y/y while expenditure only rose 3.3% y/y. There is also room for the local government to step up infrastructure spending.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.18 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, risk-on mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, benefiting from better-than-expected eurozone PMIs and a positive mood in markets. The euro benefited from calls from some ECB members to buy fewer bonds in response to high inflation. US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.3750 after upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, up from the lows as the dollar weakens and the market mood remains upbeat. US, UK Manufacturing PMI was upgraded to 60.3 points for August. US ADP jobs figures are eyed.
Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of US data
Fed Chair Jerome Powell-led optimism extends into Wednesday, limiting the upside attempts in gold price. The market mood remains upbeat, as investors shrug off global growth worries amidst expectations of more stimulus from China.
Dogecoin price eyes 35% advance as this on-chain metric adds tailwind to DOGE
Dogecoin price is in a support cluster that is more than likely to propel it to slice through immediate resistance barriers. Adding to this are the on-chain metrics, which also paint a bullish picture for DOGE. Transactional data shows DOGE is free to move up to $0.367.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why it could be the trigger for a big greenback comeback
Uncertainty breeds market volatility – and that may happen now as investors only have little information ahead of Friday's all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is the last NFP hint and there are good reasons it could benefit the dollar.