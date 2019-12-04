PBOC expected to cut Reserve Ratio in Q1 2020 - China Press

According to an editorial piece published by the China Securities Journal on Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to leave the required reserve ratio unchanged this year and cut in Q1 of 2020.

Current liquidity is sufficient because of surging fiscal spending at the end of the year.

Short-term interest rates are also dropping, although the central bank has not injected liquidity through open market operations for 10 days.