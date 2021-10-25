PayPal (PYPL) stock up after nixing deal with pal Pinterest, PINS down 15% to 52-week low

- PayPal says acquistion talks are over with Pinterest, no deal.
- It would have been the biggest PayPal acquisition so far.
- The collapse has sent PINS stock down to lowest level in past year.
The engagement was short. Reports only surfaced last Wednesday that PayPal (PYPL) was in talks to buy Pinterest (PINS) for as much as $70 a share or $45 billion, with the vast majority coming in the form of stock.
Then well after the entire market heard the gossip and PYPL shares had collapsed by more than 11% by the close of Friday, Paypal disclosed that there would be no deal. At the time of writing, PYPL stock is up 6.3% in the premarket to $255.50. Shares of scorned lover Pinterest, however, are down a steep 15% to $48.99.
Paypal, Pinterest Stock News: the one that got away
The payments giant has been on something of a buying spree in recent years. In 2019 it scooped up e-coupon browser extension Honey Science. Additionally, this year it purchased Happy Returns, also in the e-commerce space, and the Japanese buy-now-pay-later company Paidy. The latter cost $2.7 billion.
Still, nothing has approached the size of Pinterest at $45 billion. The latter has seen its share price falter this year after a high-powered expansion in 2020. One of Pinterest’s co-founders said a few weeks ago that he would be leaving the firm, an extra setback for investors looking for signs of hope after Q2 earnings reported a drop of 24 million daily active users.
Paypal, Pinterest Stock Charts: moving in separate directions
PYPL stock price has already risen to resistance around $255 in Monday’s premarket, where as one would expect it faced some headwinds. The first target for bulls expecting this stock to turn around and make gains in the week ahead back toward $271, its price before the PINS acquisition news, is $258.87. This is the 9-day moving average as of Friday. Without a quick break here, and a subsequent break of the nearby 20-day moving average of $260.35, the stock will likely remain stagnant and could even give back ground.
Resistance further up is just above $265, which was a prior source of support until September, but is now likely to act as a barrier. Beyond that, the high from last week at $273.50 will be another source of resistance, as some traders will likely take profit here. The fourth target is $280, where PYPL stock experienced several sessions of resistance here in August.
PYPL 1-day chart
With the news that the $70 acquisition is no longer on the table, PINS investors are only looking downward. In the premarket on Monday, PINS stock fell below its range low since Q2 earnings of $49.01. It has not been here since exactly one year ago, when $49 acted as a support region before a hefty rally that took the stock well into the $60s.
Since there is a clear price gap from that late October 2020 climb, it is almost certain that PINS shares will close that gap to $46.35. The goal at present for PINS bulls will be simply to get back above $54.30 – the 50-day moving average.
PINS 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
