Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD tracks commodities to north, pierces $2,800

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Palladium extends the previous day’s recovery from monthly low, on the bids recently.
  • Upbeat market sentiment, US dollar losses put a bid under precious metals.
  • Fed policymakers succeed in taming reflation fears, downbeat US data, trade/political headlines also favor risk-on mood.

Palladium (XPD/USD) stays on the front foot, up 1.12% to attack intraday high above $2,800, heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the commodity follows its other counterparts amid risk-on mood, also cheer the US dollar weakness, by the press time.

The US dollar index (DXY) drops for the third consecutive day, down 0.08% around January lows white writing, as market sentiment improves following the US Federal Reserve (Fed) official’s efforts to placate reflation and tapering woes. Other than the brighter market mood, the recently downbeat US data line exerts additional downside pressure on the greenback gauge.

Furthermore, the US removal of China’s Xiaomi from the blacklist and readiness to ease restrictions on the Russian oil pipeline joins Japanese policymakers’ optimism and push for more stimulus to amplify the rush towards the riskier assets.

Amid these plays, stock futures and the US Treasury yields print mild gains whereas commodities, especially bullion, pick up bids.

Looking forward, XPD/USD traders will follow commodities’ tunes, which in turn highlights the importance of Fedspeak and the US data for near-term direction.

Technical analysis

Recovery moves from a two-month low around $2,727-26 propel palladium towards $2,830 immediate hurdle. Though, any further upside will be probed by the monthly resistance line and 21-day SMA, respectively near $2,860 and $2,896.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 2801.66
Today Daily Change 30.85
Today Daily Change % 1.11%
Today daily open 2770.81
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2900.21
Daily SMA50 2779.72
Daily SMA100 2569.76
Daily SMA200 2445.84
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2790.38
Previous Daily Low 2733.75
Previous Weekly High 2946.06
Previous Weekly Low 2775.5
Previous Monthly High 3011.62
Previous Monthly Low 2586.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2768.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2755.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 2739.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 2708.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 2682.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 2796.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 2821.61
Daily Pivot Point R3 2852.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD: Market optimism directs bulls toward 1.2300

EUR/USD stays well bid above 1.2250 heading into Wednesday’s European session. US Treasury yields snap four-day downtrend but fail to recall greenback buyers. Covid, geopolitics add strength to the risk-on mood amid a light calendar.

GBP/USD sustains the bounce above 1.4150 amid weaker US dollar

GBP/USD consolidates the recovery above 1.4150, as the US dollar remains on the back foot amid an upbeat market mood. Fed policymakers continue to downplay inflation risks. UK-EU trade flows slump amid Brexit fallout. 

GBP/USD sustains the bounce above 1.4150 amid weaker US dollar

GBP/USD consolidates the recovery above 1.4150, as the US dollar remains on the back foot amid an upbeat market mood. Fed policymakers continue to downplay inflation risks. UK-EU trade flows slump amid Brexit fallout. 

Shiba Inu may rally 20% despite indecisiveness

SHIB price does not show a clear directional bias as it trades in a narrow range. However, a minor upswing to retest the critical area for the third time seems likely. SHIB price is currently stuck in a tight range without a clear trend.

GameStop Corp soars 20%, hits two-month highs above $215

After surging 16% in Tuesday’s trading, GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) added another 3% in post-market trading, finishing at $216. The share rose for the fourth straight session, reaching fresh two-month highs.

