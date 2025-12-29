Silver price (XAG/USD) retraces to near $75.00 in the Asian trading session on Monday from its all-time high of $84.03 posted in opening trading hours. The white metal gives up its intraday gains and turns slightly negative as United States (US) President Donald Trump has signaled progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have stated after a meeting in Florida, earlier in the day, that a deal on pace in Ukraine is close to being reached, flagging some key issues remaining unresolved, such as how much territory Ukraine will hand over to Russia, and the future of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which is currently under Russian control, BBC reported.

Signs of easing geopolitical tensions often diminish the appeal of safe-haven assets, such as Silver.

Meanwhile, the outlook of the Silver price remains firm amid headlines stating China’s export curbs on the precious metal and firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver more interest rate cuts in 2026 than it had projected in the policy meeting announced in the middle of December.

Beijing has announced new restrictions on the export of Silver, starting from 1 January 2026, limiting smaller exporters from selling the white metal overseas, raising global supply concerns. Chinese authorities have stated that exporters of silver must obtain government licences, with eligibility limited to large, state-approved firms meeting strict production and financing thresholds.

In response, Tesla’s leader, Elon Musk, has strongly condemned Beijing’s decision, highlighting Silver’s demand in various industries. “This is not good. Silver is needed in many industrial processes,” Musk posted on Twitter, which is now X.

The CME FedWatch tool shows that the odds of the Fed reducing interest rates at least 50 bps in 2026 are 73.3%. However, the Fed’s dot plot showed that policymakers collectively see the Federal Fund Rate heading to 3.4% by the end of 2026, indicating that there won’t be more than one interest rate cut.