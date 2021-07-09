Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD sellers need $2780 breakdown to retake controls

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Palladium pares weekly gains but bears need validation.
  • Monthly support line, 50-SMA challenges sellers cheering fortnight-old support break, bearish MACD.

Palladium (XPD/USD) prices trim intraday losses, down 0.30% around $2,799, ahead of Friday’s European session. The precious metal broke a two-week-old support line the previous day but 50-SMA and monthly rising trend line test the sellers of late.

Given the bearish MACD, palladium prices can conquer the immediate SMA support around $2,785, as well as the $2,780 trend line support.

However, the following downside should refresh the monthly low, currently around $2,750, to direct XPD/USD bears towards the late June tops surrounding $2,700.

Meanwhile, corrective bounce needs to regain above the previous support line, near $2,820, before targeting the $2,845 resistance.

It should, however, be noted that the palladium bulls will remain cautious until witnessing a clear upside break of $2,875 hurdle, comprising tops marked since early June.

Overall, XPD/USD consolidates its recent upward trajectory but bears are yet not invited.

Palladium: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 2798.06
Today Daily Change -9.27
Today Daily Change % -0.33%
Today daily open 2807.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2706.71
Daily SMA50 2801.55
Daily SMA100 2695.87
Daily SMA200 2524.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2865
Previous Daily Low 2781.92
Previous Weekly High 2811.94
Previous Weekly Low 2631.13
Previous Monthly High 2872.28
Previous Monthly Low 2461.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2813.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2833.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 2771.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 2735
Daily Pivot Point S3 2688.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 2854.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 2901.16
Daily Pivot Point R3 2937.33

 

 

