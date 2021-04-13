Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD eyes record highs above $2800 amid a symmetrical triangle breakout

- XPD bulls focus on Tuesday’s close to confirm a symmetrical triangle breakout on 1D chart.
- RSI points north above 50.00, a test of record highs at $2882 could be in the offing.
- Deeper supply deficit issues this year propels Palladium towards 14-month highs.
Palladium (XPD/USD) is extending its winning streak into the fourth straight session, having briefly regained the $2700 mark.
The white metal is on the rise so far this year, courtesy of aggravating supply deficit issues. Russian mining giant Nornickel said last month that its nickel, copper, platinum, and palladium output could be 15-20% short of its original guidance.
The world's largest palladium producer said that on account of the mine closures in February amid water issues, it predicts platinum group metals production to fall by 710,000 ounces.
Meanwhile, expectations of faster global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic-induced downturn also help boost the demand for the industrial metal. Palladium is used as a critical metal in catalytic converters in gasoline-powered engines.
Price of Palladium
Looking at the technical graph, Palladium is breaking out from a two-month-long symmetrical triangle formation on the daily chart.
The price needs to close Tuesday above the falling trendline resistance at $2681. Confirmation on a daily closing basis is needed to validate the upside break.
A potential move higher towards the all-time-highs is also back by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which edges higher above the midline but remains well beneath the overbought territory.
This suggests that there is more room to rise for the industrial metal.
Also, note that the price trades way above all the major averages on the daily time frame.
Palladium price chart: Daily
In case of any profit-taking slide, the XPD/USD pair could reverse to test the pattern resistance now support at $2681.
The confluence of the rising trendline (triangle) support and the bullish 21-daily moving average (DMA) at $2629 is likely to act as a strong downside fence for the sellers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.19 after weak German data, ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, pressured by dollar strength ahead of critical US inflation figures. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 70.7 points.
GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.
GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.
Gold defends 21-DMA support amid USD rebound, US CPI eyed
Gold sees some signs of life amid weaker Treasury yields. The yellow metal fell nearly $11 on Monday, extending its two days of declines, as the Treasury yields reversed course and edged slightly higher following a good three-year note auction.
Ripple bulls at inflection point
XRP price broke out of a bull pennant on April 10, targeting $1.58 If the buying pressure persists, Ripple might surge another 16% to $1.68. The MRI shows the formation of a cycle top on the 12-hour chart, suggesting a move lower.