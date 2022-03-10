Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD eyes further losses below $3,000 on triangle break

- Palladium remains pressured around intraday low after dropping the most in nine months.
- MACD signals join bearish breakout of triangle to keep sellers hopeful.
- Bulls need clear break above $3,210 to retake controls.
Palladium (XPD/USD) bears keep reins around $2,970, down 0.17% intraday heading into Thursday’s European session.
That said, precious metal dropped the most since June 2021 the previous day while breaking a weekly symmetrical triangle.
The triangle breakdown joins bearish MACD signals to hint at the XPD/USD pair’s further downside.
Hence, palladium sellers eye a 50-SMA level of $2,843 as immediate support ahead of targeting the 610.8% Fibonacci retracement of February-March upside, near $2,747.
On the contrary, the $3,000 threshold will initially challenge the XPD/USD rebound before highlighting the triangle’s support line of $3,055.
Following that, the stated triangle’s upper line and Wednesday’s swing top, respectively around $3,101 and $3,210, will act as the last defenses for the palladium bears.
Palladium: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2963.87
|Today Daily Change
|-10.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34%
|Today daily open
|2973.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2570.54
|Daily SMA50
|2331.07
|Daily SMA100
|2097.64
|Daily SMA200
|2162.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3209.2
|Previous Daily Low
|2944.34
|Previous Weekly High
|2983.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|2393.38
|Previous Monthly High
|2706.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|2193.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3045.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3108.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2875.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2777.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2610.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3140.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3307.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3405.48
