Palladium Price Analysis: Two-month-old support line defends XPD/USD bulls above $2,900

- Palladium buyers keep the reins above the key trend line support, battle short-term hurdle.
- 50 and 200-SMA act as extra filters, normal RSI suggests continuation of bull-run.
Despite recently struggling with a downward sloping trend line from last Wednesday, palladium (XPD/USD) buyers stay hopeful while flashing 2,936 as a quote, up 0.27% intraday, ahead of Monday’s European session open.
Not only the adjacent resistance line close to $2,937 but the 50-SMA level of $2,959 also tests short-term palladium buyers.
Additionally, the $3,000 psychological magnet and the recent record top, flashed last week, around $3,020, add to the upside filters.
Meanwhile, pullback moves below the stated support line from early March, near $2,910 by the press time, may not hesitate to conquer the $2,800 threshold.
However, 200-SMA and March’s top, respectively around $2,775 and $2,755, could test the palladium bears afterward.
Overall, the bullion is on the north-run but intermediate pullbacks can’t be ruled out.
Palladium four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2935.7
|Today Daily Change
|6.75
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|2928.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2861.59
|Daily SMA50
|2659.08
|Daily SMA100
|2509.96
|Daily SMA200
|2402.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2965.66
|Previous Daily Low
|2827.1
|Previous Weekly High
|3018.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|2827.1
|Previous Monthly High
|3011.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|2586.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2880.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2912.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2848.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2768.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2710.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2987.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3045.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3125.93
