Palladium Price Analysis: Two-month-old support line defends XPD/USD bulls above $2,900

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Palladium buyers keep the reins above the key trend line support, battle short-term hurdle.
  • 50 and 200-SMA act as extra filters, normal RSI suggests continuation of bull-run.

Despite recently struggling with a downward sloping trend line from last Wednesday, palladium (XPD/USD) buyers stay hopeful while flashing 2,936 as a quote, up 0.27% intraday, ahead of Monday’s European session open.

Not only the adjacent resistance line close to $2,937 but the 50-SMA level of $2,959 also tests short-term palladium buyers.

Additionally, the $3,000 psychological magnet and the recent record top, flashed last week, around $3,020, add to the upside filters.

Meanwhile, pullback moves below the stated support line from early March, near $2,910 by the press time, may not hesitate to conquer the $2,800 threshold.

However, 200-SMA and March’s top, respectively around $2,775 and $2,755, could test the palladium bears afterward.

Overall, the bullion is on the north-run but intermediate pullbacks can’t be ruled out.

Palladium four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 2935.7
Today Daily Change 6.75
Today Daily Change % 0.23%
Today daily open 2928.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2861.59
Daily SMA50 2659.08
Daily SMA100 2509.96
Daily SMA200 2402.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2965.66
Previous Daily Low 2827.1
Previous Weekly High 3018.8
Previous Weekly Low 2827.1
Previous Monthly High 3011.62
Previous Monthly Low 2586.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2880.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2912.73
Daily Pivot Point S1 2848.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 2768.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 2710.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 2987.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 3045.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 3125.93

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

