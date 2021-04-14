Palantir Technologies (PLTR Stock) Price breaks out as bullish catalysts align

NYSE:PLTR surged by 8.91% on Tuesday amidst a broader growth stock rebound.

Palantir founders speak publicly about being bullish on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Palantir is set to showcase its Foundry platform on Thursday to potential clients around the world.

NYSE:PLTR has finally seen the bullish sentiment align with its stock performance after weeks of investors on FinTwit and Reddit calling for a bottom to its downward trend. On Tuesday, shares of Palantir started off well but ended the day stronger as it gained 8.91% to close the trading session at $25.42. This price level represents the highest since the middle of March and investors are hoping that Palantir is finally beginning to retrace to levels last seen before the post-IPO lockup expiration where various high-ranking executives sold off millions of their shares.

One of those executives is Peter Thiel who is the co-founder of Palantir as well as the fintech behemoth company PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). Along with another Palantir executive Joe Lonsdale, Thiel reiterated his support for Bitcoin and other decentralized currencies, but warned that governments like China are already digitizing their financial system at a faster rate than America. Currently, the IRS uses Palantir’s technology to search data for tax evasion, and Thiel’s history in the fintech and data analytics industries could put Palantir in the driver’s seat for a potential U.S. digital currency down the line.

PLTR Stock Forecast

Thursday marks the scheduled showcase of Palantir’s Foundry software platform to potential clients from all over the world. While any form of digital currency system would undoubtedly utilize the Gotham platform for governments, any discussion of the potential of this in Palantir’s future could send the stock skyrocketing. It is interesting to note that following Palantir’s first Demo Day in January of this year, the stock struggled in the weeks following.