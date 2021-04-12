Palantir shares are base building for a potential gap-filling bullish move.

PLTR shares have the backing of Cathie Wood of ARK Invest.

The big data firm has Goldman Sachs bullish after the last results.

Palantir Technologies shares have been one of the 2021 meme stock performers. Lately, the shares have been more stable. This has allowed some more technical analysis to identify key levels.

Palantir has a number of fundamental catalysts going for it. A strong government client list, ARK Invest making regular block purchases so far in 2021, and Goldman Sachs turning bullish after the latest set of PLTR results are some of the major pieces of good news.

PLTR shares have struggled to recapture the earlier rise seen in 2021, but perhaps this is not a bad thing for the long-term investor. PLTR shares had moved too high and stretched the valuation metrics too much. Now back toward the mid to low $20s, it is a much more interesting proposition.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

Palantir launched on the stock market at the end of September 2020 at a price of $7.25 a share. PLTR was co-founded by legendary Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel. The firm is a data mining and analytics technology company. It helps companies integrate and analyse their various diverse data sets to help make sense of complicated data. Palantir streamlines decision-making based on data analysis. The company helps with search functions and is heavily involved in the security industry, with links to law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, CIA and Department of Defense.

PLTR stock price forecast

Ignoring the price spike from Jan 27 (peak GameStop day!) Palantir has a number of bullish technical features one can identify from the chart. The low from March 5 at $20.18 was sharply rejected with a close significantly higher. This is similar but not exactly like an inverted shooting star candlestick formation or a hammer. Either way, the bullish logic can be evidenced by the close being much higher than the intraday low. PLTR shares retraced to test these lows in late March and failed. Again, a bullish case.

Adding to this is the MACD crossover signal on April 1 – hopefully not a joke for bulls.

Now all we need is for PLTR shares to break and remain above the 21-day moving average at $23.82 as PLTR is already above the shorter-term 9-day moving average.

The intermediate target is $27.48, the high from March 15. A break of this level gives further continuation to the bullish trend's ultimate goal, which is to fill the gap from February 12 to 16. A break of the lower end of the gap at $30.44 shoud see PLTR shares rapidly move toward $32.

$20.86 is the key to remaining bullish. While this is not the ultimate low from March 5 mentioned earlier, it would end the series of higher lows.

At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.