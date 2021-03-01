Palantir Technologies (PLTR): Stock Price and Forecast: Embarks on fresh rise after Ark's fresh buy

Palantir Technologies shares fell during Friday's regular session.

PLTR shares bounce in Monday's pre-market after ARK Invest buys more-Benzinga.

Palantir shares are up 6% during Monday's pre-market session.

Update March 1: Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) has been rising as a new month begins with news that Cathie Woods' Ark Investment has scooped up additional shares of the data analytics firm. Woods has been gaining a reputation of having a golden touch after successful ventures into Tesla and Bitcoin. At the time of writing, PLTR shares are changing hands above $25, an increase of over 5%. Its advance exceeds that of broader markets, which are recovering as yields calm down.

Shares in Palantir are in focus again on Monday after Benzinga reports that Cathie Wood's ARK Invest once again added more shares to earlier purchases. ARK Invest reportedly added a further 3.3 million shares in Palantir.

PLTR Stock news

Palantir shares have been under pressure of late as the general sell-off in tech spreads to all sectors and not just isolated to big tech. Stellar gains from the March 2020 lows, a switch to reopening consumer cyclical stocks, and fears over inflation have all hit technology stocks.

Palantir reported results on Thursday, February 16 which had disappointed investors. Palantir reported an unexpected loss but generated strong revenue growth with a strong outlook for the years ahead.

Palantir's results showed a loss from operations of $156.6 million. Palantir did beat revenue estimates with $322 million versus an estimated $300 million.

Palantir shares slipped after the results release closing February 16 down nearly 13% at $27.84. However, the shares quickly received a number of catalysts. Firstly Goldman Sachs issued a strong upgrade to PLTR shares on February 17. Goldman upgraded the stock from neutral to buy and increased their price target from $13 to $34. "With improving visibility into near- and long-term growth, we believe PLTR should trade more in line with 30%+ growth businesses, which are trading at 44x CY21 sales, our new target multiple for PLTR on SNTM sales," Goldman said.

Secondly Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Thursday, February 18 posted that they had purchased 5.2 million shares in Palantir (PLTR). This was in addition to a purchase of 1.5 million shares posted on Tuesday, February 16. Palantir shares rallied 15% on February 19 to close at $29.

Now a third purchase, this time for 3.3 million shares has been attributed to ARK Invest.

PLTR Stock forecast

It is not clear if this purchase of 3.3 million shares included any lock-up sales. Senior executives and founders of Palantir had been prevented from selling any of their holdings until 3 days after the release of Q4 202 results.

SEC filings do show insider selling as reported by various news services. Barrons reports that last week Palantir's leaders sold up to $112 million worth of PLTR stock.

PLTR Technical analysis

During Monday's pre-market PLTR shares are just testing resistance at $25.87. Shares are trading at $25.60 at the time of writing. Shares would also need to break above $28 to end the series of lower highs.

