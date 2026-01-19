TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
Silver
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pakistan Gold price today: Gold rises, according to FXStreet data

Pakistan Gold price today: Gold rises, according to FXStreet data
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Monday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 41,929.85 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, up compared with the PKR 41,220.77 it cost on Friday.

The price for Gold increased to PKR 489,061.50 per tola from PKR 480,791.00 per tola on friday.

Unit measure

Gold Price in PKR

1 Gram

41,929.85

10 Grams

419,298.50

Tola

489,061.50

Troy Ounce

1,304,165.00

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (USD/PKR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1650 as EU pushes back on Trump’s tariff threat

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1650 as EU pushes back on Trump’s tariff threat

EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum and climbs toward 1.1650 on Monday. The US Dollar faces some selling pressure against the Euro after US President Donald Trump threatened escalating tariffs on eight European nations that have opposed his plan to take Greenland. US stock and bond markets will remain closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3400 on broad USD weakness

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3400 on broad USD weakness

GBP/USD gains traction following a bearish opening to the week and trades above 1.3400 on Monday. The US Dollar weakens against the Pound Sterling as markets react to US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats against Europe over ‌Greenland. 

Gold hits record-high on Trump's tariff threats, geopolitical risks

Gold hits record-high on Trump's tariff threats, geopolitical risks

Gold catches aggressive bids at the start of a new week and jumps to the $4,700 neighborhood, setting a new record-high in the process. US President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on eight European countries that opposed his plan to acquire Greenland causes markets to adopt a cautious stance, boosting XAU/USD.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

Markets opened the week like a risk engine hitting a pothole at speed. Equities stepped back, gold vaulted to fresh highs, Treasuries caught a bid, and the dollar, outside of havens, took on a soft bid. This was not a data-driven wobble or a valuation purge.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers