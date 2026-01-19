AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Positive outlook remains intact above 105.50

The AUD/JPY cross trades in negative territory near 105.65 during the early European trading hours on Monday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens against the Australian Dollar (AUD) as Japanese officials warn of currency intervention.

Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday that she would not rule out any options to counter weakness in the Japanese Yen, including coordinated intervention with the United States.

On the other hand, political uncertainty due to speculation of a snap election and plans for aggressive fiscal spending could add to market uncertainty and weigh on the JPY in the near term. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to dissolve parliament next week and call a snap parliamentary election as she seeks public backing for her spending plans.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, AUD/JPY holds above the rising 100-day EMA at 101.60, keeping the broader uptrend intact. The average’s upward slope supports buying on pullbacks. RSI at 59.89 is neutral-to-bullish, indicating steady momentum. Pullbacks could be cushioned by the 20-day middle Bollinger band at 105.25, with the trend bias remaining positive while above the average.

Price trades north of the middle band and leans toward the upper Bollinger Band, highlighting persistent bullish pressure. The bands have narrowed, signaling reduced volatility and a potential breakout setup. Resistance sits at the upper band at 106.48. A close above resistance could extend the advance, whereas a drop back below the middle band would open a corrective phase toward the lower band at 104.00.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)