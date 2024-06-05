Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for Gold stood at 20,885.68 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, up PKR 107.96 compared with the PKR 20,777.72 it cost on Tuesday.
The price for Gold increased to PKR 243,606.50 per tola from PKR 242,347.30 per tola.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|20,885.68
|10 Grams
|208,860.40
|Tola
|243,606.50
|Troy Ounce
|649,617.80
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (USD/PKR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Global Market Movers: Gold price draws support from softer USD, Fed rate cut bets
- The US Dollar staged a modest bounce from over a two-month low touched on Tuesday and exerted downward pressure on the Gold price, though dismal US macro data helped limit losses.
- The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, showed that job openings fell more than expected, by 296K to 8.059 million in April, or the lowest in more than three years.
- This follows the disappointing release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI on Monday, which showed a surprising weakness in business activity and pointed to signs of a cooling US economy.
- Meanwhile, there is a risk that the US economy might be softening more than anticipated cemented bets for a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve, dragging the US Treasury bond yields lower.
- The rate-sensitive two-year US government bond and the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield languish near a two-week low, capping the USD and lending support to the non-yielding yellow metal.
- Traders now look forward to Wednesday's US economic docket, featuring the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and the ISM Services PMI to grab short-term opportunities.
- The focus, however, remains glued to the official monthly employment data, popularly known as the Nonfarm Payrolls report, which will determine the next leg of a directional move for the XAU/USD.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
