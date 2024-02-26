Gold prices fell in Pakistan on Monday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for 24-carat Gold stood at 18,283.46 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, down PKR 32.78 compared with the PKR 18,316.24 it cost on Friday.
The price for 24-carat Gold decreased to PKR 213,254.64 per tola from PKR 213,637.01 per tola.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|18,283.46
|10 Grams
|182,834.56
|Tola
|213,254.64
|Troy Ounce
|568,679.46
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (XAU/USD) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Global Market Movers: Gold price is pressured by delayed Fed rate cut bets, downside seems limited
- The US Dollar registered its first weekly decline for 2024, which, along with increasing demand for traditional safe-haven assets, lifted the Gold price to over a two-week high on Friday.
- The growing conviction that the Federal Reserve will wait until the June policy meeting before cutting interest rates keeps a lid on any further appreciating move for the non-yielding yellow metal.
- The January FOMC meeting minutes released last week revealed that policymakers generally agreed that they needed greater confidence in falling inflation before considering cutting rates.
- Adding to this, a number of prominent Fed officials recently suggested that imminent interest rate cuts are unlikely as the central bank aims to bring inflation back to the 2% annual target.
- The US Treasury bond yields retreated from a fresh YTD peak touched last week, though remain well supported by the Fed's hawkish outlook and continue to act as a tailwind for the US Dollar.
- Investors, meanwhile, remain concerned about geopolitical risks stemming from conflicts in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war, which could lend some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD.
- Israel expressed its intentions to expand its operations to destroy Hamas amid the uncertainty over a ceasefire, while Russia is preparing a new offensive against Ukraine starting in late May or summer.
- US and UK fighter planes carried out strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen on Saturday amid sustained attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels on commercial vessels in the important Red Sea trade route.
- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Russia is preparing a new offensive against the country starting in late May or summer and Kyiv has a clear battlefield plan of its own.
- Investors now await this week's key US macro data, including the Core PCE Price Index, for clues about the Fed's future policy decision before placing fresh directional bets around the commodity.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
