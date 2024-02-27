Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Tuesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for 24-carat Gold stood at 18,259.97 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, up PKR 16.60 compared with the PKR 18,243.37 it cost on Monday.
The price for 24-carat Gold increased to PKR 212,980.70 per tola from PKR 212,787.09 per tola.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|18,259.97
|10 Grams
|182,599.69
|Tola
|212,980.70
|Troy Ounce
|567,948.95
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (XAU/USD) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Global Market Movers: Gold price remains supported by modest decline in US bond yields and US Dollar
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond remains depressed near 4.275%, undermining the US Dollar and lending some support to the Gold price.
- A recession in Japan and the UK, along with continued geopolitical tensions stemming from conflicts in the Middle East, further benefit the safe-haven precious metal.
- US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he hopes to have a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and a pause-for-hostages deal by Ramadan's beginning on March 10.
- The FOMC meeting minutes released last week and comments by several Federal Reserve officials suggested that the US central bank was in no rush to cut interest rates.
- Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid said that the US central bank should be patient and wait for convincing evidence that the fight against inflation has been won.
- Markets have all but priced out the possibility of a rate cut in March and see around a 60% chance of the first 25 basis points rate cut coming at the June FOMC meeting.
- Traders now look to the US macro data due on Tuesday – Durable Goods Orders, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and the Richmond Manufacturing Index.
- Investors this week will also confront the release of the Prelim US Q4 GDP print on Wednesday and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Thursday.
- The latter is considered the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, which, in turn, will influence expectations about future rate cuts and provide fresh impetus to the XAU/USD.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
