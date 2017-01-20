OPEC’s Barkindo: Vienna oil output cut deal to stabilize global economy

In an interview with Sputnik late-Thursday, the OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo noted that the OPEC deal will bring stability to global oil markets.

Key Quotes:

"The coming together for the first time in history of 24 producing countries on December 10 in Vienna has, in our opinion, created a global platform of producers with the sole objective of insuring stability in the oil markets in the short, medium and long term”

“Therefore, there is a great opportunity for all the stakeholders, including the oil and gas industry, to solidify this platform and insure that it continues to perform the stabilization role in the best interests of the industry as well as the global economy"